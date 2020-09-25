Betty Johnson, age 96, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 in Mount Vernon, Washington. She was born March 28, 1924 In Burlington, Washington, the daughter of John Harrison and Anna (Eyre) Harrison. She grew up in Sedro Woolley and attended grade school in Skiyou and Utopia. Betty graduated from Sedro Woolley High School with the class of 1942.
After high school, Betty lived in Seattle and worked at the Seattle Port of Embarkation. It was there that she met her future husband Roy F. Johnson. They were married on October 20, 1950. They lived in Seattle until 1952 when Roy, a member of the US Army, was assigned to Yokohama, Japan. It was there that their daughter Linda was born. Following reassignment to the Presidio in San Francisco, their son Eric was born. During Roy's time in the army they traveled to France, Arizona and Alaska before Roy's retirement and their settling in Mount Vernon.
Betty was a member of Territorial Daughters of Washington, David Lawson Orthopedic Guild, Mount Vernon Women of the Moose, Skagit County Historical Society and very active at the Mount Vernon Senior Center.
She enjoyed gardening, Mariner games and living along the Skagit River.
She is survived by a sister Shirley Entrikin; a daughter Linda Logsdon and her companion Rocky; a son Eric (Deanna) Johnson; grandchildren Wayne Logsdon and his partner Jenny Nelson, Angela (Cory) Swatzina, Justin (Leonie) Logsdon and Erica (Patrick) Griffith; great grandchildren Macie Logsdon and Ella and Casey Griffith; and a former son-in-law Greg Logsdon.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Roy Johnson; brother and sister-in-law Robert and Agnes Harrison and brother-in-law Eugene Entrikin.
The family of Betty Johnson wish to extend a thank you to the very compassionate doctors and nurses at Skagit Valley Hospital, as well as to the staff at La Connor Retirement and Assisted Living for their loving care during the last few years.
Memorials may be donations to the Skagit County Historical Society, 501 S 4th Street, La Conner, WA 98257.
Private family inurnment of Betty Johnson was held at Mount Vernon Cemetery. You may offer your condolences to Betty's family at www.kernfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.