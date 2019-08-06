Home

Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes
1105 32nd Street
Anacortes, WA 98221
(360) 293-3311
BETTY KAY DAWES

BETTY KAY DAWES Obituary
April 9, 1934 -
July 19, 2019

Betty Kay Dawes, 85, passed away July 19, 2019, in Anacortes, WA.

She was born April 9, 1934 in Bozeman, MT.

She is survived by husband, Leland E. Dawes of Anacortes; son Daniel & Sandy Dawes; granddaughters Sarah & Kaelin Watterson-Gosnell, Caitlin Dawes, and grandson Jonathan Dawes, all of Tacoma, WA; daughter-in-law Karen McGuire, granddaughter Hannah Dawes of Iowa City, IA.

She was pre-deceased by son David Dawes.

Memorial service is Thurs., August 22nd, 2:00 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home in Anacortes.

Memorial gifts may be made in Betty's name to the American Heart Association, the Old Dog Haven in Seattle, the Anacortes Family Center, or the charity of your choice.

To share memories of Betty please sign the online guestbook at: www.evanschapel.com
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019
