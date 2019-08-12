Home

Hulbush Funeral Home - Burlington
281 S.Burlington Blvd.
Burlington, WA 98233
(360) 757-6055
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
511 State Street
Sedro-Woolley, WA
BETTY LITTLE


1927 - 2019
BETTY LITTLE Obituary
July 17, 1927 -
August 10, 2019

Betty Little, 92, of Sedro-Woolley, passed on to the Lord Saturday, August 10, 2019.

She was born July 17, 1927 at Lake Stevens to Fleet and Louise Hubbard.

She was joined in marriage to Jerry Little at Central Lutheran Church in Seattle. She worked as a beautician while he served in the Marines and later attended college. Jerry graduated from the University of Washington and taught at Lucille Umbarger Grade School in Burlington for 25 years.

Betty is survived by her son Terry of Sedro-Woolley.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Suanne and her husband Jerry of 63 years.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 17 at 1:00 PM at First Baptist Church, 511 State Street, Sedro-Woolley.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hulbush Funeral Home, Burlington.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Aug. 13, 2019
