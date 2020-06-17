July 30, 1937 -June 9, 2020Betty Lois Whipkey, 82 of Mount Vernon, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.She was the fifth child born to Mack and Laura (Brookings) Greenough on July 30, 1937 in Great Falls, Montana.At the age of four the family moved to Washington settling in the Wild West of Hoogdal, Sedro-Woolley area, joining other family members away from the main roads (rather primitive at the time).Growing up in the country brought her much joy. She began school at Samish Elementary and graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School with the Class of 1956.Soon after she married and lived in Madrid Spain for 3 years. Vacationing in other European countries. They had 2 children David and Juli Ridenhour.She began employment at Northern State Hospital and became a LPN in '65. Ten years later the hospital closed. For the next 26 years she enjoyed working for a couple medical doctors.Betty loved to swim and was fortunate to have a pool in her back yard for several years. Her other hobbies included Musicals, cooking, and working in her garden.In 1973 Betty married Frank Whipkey. They moved from Burlington to Mount Vernon.Frank spent many hours in his wood shop, he replaced the front of the fireplace, built a dining room table and many pieces of small and large furniture.He also wrote poetry, for her:Betty is preceded in death by Frank, her parents, 5 siblings and many relatives.Betty is survived by her children: David (Ann Agnello) Ridenhour and Juli (Glenn Sullivan); her grandchildren: Ashley (Ethan Smith), Alena (Lucas Freeman), Laura (Steele Granger), Mallory (Lucas DeBari), and Ben Ridenhour; her four great-grandchildren whom she adored: Ethan, Iona, Alden, and Peter; her loving caregivers and dear friends Lydia and Amy; and a large family of many relatives.At Betty's request there will be no funeral, memorial service or gathering at this time.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.Mom, Rest in Peace.To share memories of Betty, please sign the online guestbook at