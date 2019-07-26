|
|
March 21, 1928 -
November 21, 2018
Betty Rockwell passed on to the greater world after a short bout with lung cancer.
Born in Colorado, raised in California, she moved to Anacortes next to the airport with her husband Bill Rockwell in 1980. She had earned her pilots license in California and with her husband loved to fly around the country to visit friends and relatives.
Betty also loved to garden and each year she planted vegetables, beans and corn to provide fresh organic food for the dinner table.
Betty became an active member of the Anacortes Community. Betty participated in Friends of the Library, Friends of the Forest, the Skagit Land Trust and the Crones of both Mount Vernon and Anacortes.
Betty is survived by three sons, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A memorial will be held at the Skyline Cabana at 2:00 PM on November 21st, 2019 on the anniversary of her passing to celebrate her life.
Those who worked with Betty and socialized with Betty are welcome to join the family in honoring and remembering her life and her service to the community.
Published in Anacortes American on July 31, 2019