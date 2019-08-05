|
|
October 17, 1931 -
July 27, 2019
Beverly Bonifer, 87, of Anacortes, passed away in the early morning on July 27th surrounded by family at Island Hospital.
Bev was born on October 17, 1931 in Oak Harbor WA to Vivian and Henry Christensen.
She lived in several places during her life but ultimately called Anacortes home.
Mother of five and grandmother to many, many grandchildren, "Granny Bev" made sure everyone was well-dressed, well-fed, and hounded everyone to be well educated. "An education is the only thing no one can ever take away from you", she'd tell us.
Her hands were rarely still. She grew flowers and produce. She should have entered at the fair; she could sew like nobody's business, and we could fill this entire newspaper with the amazing things she could cook and bake.
The legacy left behind by Bev is the many lives she touched and lessons she taught that live on with those she knew. She showed us how to open our doors and hearts to people who need us, and that when we do our everyday work well, and with love, that's what truly matters and bring us joy.
Beverly was predeceased by her husband, Cecil and her eldest daughter, Kathy.
She is survived by her children: Eileen Ragsdale, Mike Morrow, Ben & Forrest Dolph and her numerous grand and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
To share memories of Bev please sign the online guestbook at: www.evanschapel.com
Published in Anacortes American on Aug. 7, 2019