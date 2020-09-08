Beverly Jean Coulter was born June 16, 1940 to Arnold Laney and Maxine (Wick) Laney in Olympia WA. Her dear sister Karen was born 4 years later. Bev went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 25, 2020, she was 80 years old. She was diagnosed with an advanced stage of cancer too late for effective treatment, passing within weeks of learning the cause.
Bev's parents divorced when she was very young, resulting in lost contact with her father. Mom gained a cherished and devoted dad when Maxine married Howard Royal. She also gained a loving and loyal friend and brother in his son Phil.
In 1956, her brother Phil brought his best friend home. Bev took one look at Donald Coulter and fell fast in love. They were married April 7, 1957.
In the mid 90's Bev and Karen were able to meet family members from Arnold Laney¡Çs second marriage, after a decision to seek out their birth father. Sadly, he had passed shortly before, but they would become close to two half-sisters seeing it as such a gift.
Don and Bev had five children, Mark (Becky) Coulter, Aaron (Hilary) Coulter, Cheryl (Rick) Pippin, Leah Bell, and Gerald Coulter. Beverly was the best mother one could hope for, tirelessly loving and serving each.
In her final days, it was her grandchildren and great grandchildren that she really lit up for. It was a joy to witness.
Bev and Don spent their lives in service of many for decades at the little Foursquare Church in Burlington, WA. She was a homemaker, pastor's wife, Sunday school teacher, involved in women's ministries, and hosting a bible study with close friends in recent years in her home.
She is survived by all five of her children, her grandchildren Ryan (Amanda) Coulter, Justin (Anna) Coulter, Mariah Coulter, Trevor (Lucy) Coulter, Alissa Coulter, Amber (David) Woodworth, Olivia (Justin) Asch, Riley (Simone) Bell, and Kailey Bell, along with 14 great grandchildren and another three on the way. Also, her sisters Karen Heiser, Arla Bowers, and Robin Royal, brothers Arnold Laney Jr and Tim Royal, her dear aunt Doris Mackey, and numerous nieces and nephews and special friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Donald Coulter, parents Maxine Royal, Howard Royal, and Arnold Laney, her brother Phil Royal, sister Linda Wilde, and brother-in-law Neal Heiser, along with many more dear family and friends.
She will be dearly missed by us all.
