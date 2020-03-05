|
February 12, 1982 - March 4, 2020
Marlon Keith Edwards, Sr., age 38, passed away March 4, 2020 at home in La Conner, Washington.
He was born February 12, 1982 to Timothy and Kimberly (Clark) Edwards, Sr. in Anacortes, Washington.
Marlon enjoyed singing and drumming at the Big Drum Pow Wow, and watching WWE Wrestling and the Seahawks.
Marlon is survived by his son, Marlon Edwards, Jr.; mother, Kim Edwards; seven siblings; numerous nieces and nephews; five God children; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father; grandparents; aunts, uncles and cousins.
A time of visitation will be available from 2:00 to 3:00, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley; an all denomination Prayer service will be held at 6:00, Friday at the Swinomish Social Services Building, La Conner; the Shaker Funeral Service will be held at 10:00, Saturday, followed by the Procession and Committal at the Swinomish Cemetery.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 6, 2020