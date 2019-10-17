Home

July 30, 1933 -
September 29, 2019

Scottsdale, AZ - Bille J. Graham 86 of Scottsdale passed away peacefully on September 29th 2019.

Bille was born July 30, 1933 in Mt. Vernon, WA, the daughter of Leon and Gladys Sollie and one of six brothers and sisters: Joanne, Bette, Lloyd, Leona and Robert. Bille is survived by her son Dan.

Bille was known amongst friends and acquaintances both business and personal, who remarked how wonderful and delightful she was, kind and loving. She rarely had a bad word to say about anyone. Bille touched the lives of everyone including strangers, with her story-telling and jokes. She was known for having a positive attitude about people and life itself. Few knew the pains of life she kept to herself.

Bille was passionate about her Arizona Diamondbacks, never missing a game, and passed away on the last game of the season. Bille bowled in leagues for over 60 years, making friends with everyone, and loved to play golf.

Services are private and Bille will be laid to rest with her husband Jerry.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 18, 2019
