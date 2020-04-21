Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel of the Valley-L.B. Hall Funeral Home
2065 Upper River Rd
Grants Pass, OR 97526
(541) 479-7581
Resources
More Obituaries for BILLIE MARZANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BILLIE RUTH MARZANO


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BILLIE RUTH MARZANO Obituary
September 9, 1930 -
April 4, 2020

Billie Ruth Marzano, 89, of Grants Pass, Oregon passed away peacefully with family and friends on April 4, 2020 at Arbor House (memory loss home) in Grants Pass.

She was born September 9, 1930 in Sylvester, Texas to James Cornelius McHaney and Mary Stella (Molly) Scallorn and was the youngest of eight children. She graduated from high school and a girl's business college.

Billie married Mike Marzano July 29, 1949. They moved to California where Mike's family was living. Together they had two children. Later she began working for Safeco insurance company as an underwriter. They were moved by Safeco to Washington state and she became a computer science program writer and traveled around the United States teaching. She retired after 25 years.

In 1991 they moved to Sedro-Woolley, Washington and built a walnut orchard and farm. They attended the First Baptist Church. In 2015 they move to Grants Pass to be with family and friends.

Billie loved good food and socializing, she had a wonderful smile that would light up a room.

She is survived by son Michael Marzano and wife Terri, daughter Debra Cox, five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She will be laid to rest at Eagle Point National Cemetery with her husband. Chapel of the Valley-L.B. Hall Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

A graveside service is not possible due to the coronavirus. We are planning to have a memorial service later when the world gets back to somewhat normal, in God we pray.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BILLIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -