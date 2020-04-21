|
September 9, 1930 -
April 4, 2020
Billie Ruth Marzano, 89, of Grants Pass, Oregon passed away peacefully with family and friends on April 4, 2020 at Arbor House (memory loss home) in Grants Pass.
She was born September 9, 1930 in Sylvester, Texas to James Cornelius McHaney and Mary Stella (Molly) Scallorn and was the youngest of eight children. She graduated from high school and a girl's business college.
Billie married Mike Marzano July 29, 1949. They moved to California where Mike's family was living. Together they had two children. Later she began working for Safeco insurance company as an underwriter. They were moved by Safeco to Washington state and she became a computer science program writer and traveled around the United States teaching. She retired after 25 years.
In 1991 they moved to Sedro-Woolley, Washington and built a walnut orchard and farm. They attended the First Baptist Church. In 2015 they move to Grants Pass to be with family and friends.
Billie loved good food and socializing, she had a wonderful smile that would light up a room.
She is survived by son Michael Marzano and wife Terri, daughter Debra Cox, five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She will be laid to rest at Eagle Point National Cemetery with her husband. Chapel of the Valley-L.B. Hall Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
A graveside service is not possible due to the coronavirus. We are planning to have a memorial service later when the world gets back to somewhat normal, in God we pray.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 26, 2020