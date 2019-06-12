

Billy Jack Riley, age 79, died of kidney failure and pancreatic cancer on May 17, 2019, in Mount Vernon, Washington, at Skagit Valley Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.



Billy is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sandi Riley; his son Daryl Riley of La Habra, California, and his daughter, Barbara Riley of Mount Vernon. He is also survived by a younger brother J. Riley of Zwalle, LA. In addition, Billy is survived by two loving step-daughters, Danette Peacock and Merideth Hansen as well as 6 grandchildren and one great-grandson.



He was preceded in death by son, Terry Riley of Beaverton, Oregon.



Upon graduation from the University of Nebraska afer serving 3 years with the United State Air Force. Bill embarked on a career as pharmaceutical representative for the "Upjohn" company until retirement. He entered into his second career as a real estate agent, office manager and real estate instructor for the next 25 years until his most recent retirement.



Billy's family and friends will always remember him as a smart, kind, generous, happy and loving person.



A graveside memorial at Saxon Cemetery on Doran Road, Whatcom county, is planned for 4:00, June 30th 2019 with reception following at the home of John & Kit Lamonte, 6184 Saxon Road, Acme. All are welcome to join us in celebrating Bill's life. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary