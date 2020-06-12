February 14, 1955 -

June 5, 2020



Blake Marcus Harrison, age 65, passed away on June 5, 2020, in Bremerton, WA.



Blake was born on February 14, 1955, to Glenn and Eleanor (Scott) Harrison in Bethesda, MD.



Blake attended Pasco High School and then graduated from The University of Washington with a BA in History and Science.



Blake married Sally Jo Schumacher on April 11, 1987, in Bay View, WA.



Blake worked as a program manager for the EMS Licensing and Certification Program at Public Health - Seattle & King County. He recently retired after 25 years. He previously worked as a clinical virologist at Seattle Children's Hospital and as a research virologist at the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta.



Blake enjoyed music, cooking, nature, trains, history, travel, and sharing time with friends and family.



Blake was preceded in death by his father Glenn.



He is survived by his wife, Sally Jo, his mother Eleanor of Bremerton, WA, brother Brian Harrison of Tukwila, WA, sisters Donna Overacker of Bremerton, WA, and Alison Schmalz or Fort Collins, CO.



Arrangements entrusted to Lewis Funeral Chapel.



A private burial will be held at the Bay View Padilla Civic Association Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, or your local food bank.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store