October 22, 1933 -
May 21, 2020
Bob I. Legg passed away peacefully the morning of May 21, 2020 at the age of 86 in Burlington, WA.
Bob was born and raised near Yakima, WA. He graduated from Whitman College in 1955 with a degree in accounting, a significant feat in those days given that Whitman only offered nine course hours in accounting programs.
He worked his way up through a series of public and private accounting jobs until he managed to earn his CPA certificate in 1960, and shortly thereafter opened his first of several independent Certified Public Accounting firms.
He met Erlen Tew shortly before he left for college, and after an adventurous long-distance relationship, they married in 1954. Erlen was the love of Bob's life, and they celebrated nearly 60 years together until Erlen's passing in 2013.
Together with their two children, William and Linda, the family spent time in Port Angeles, WA and Crescent City, CA before settling in Woodinville, WA in 1969, where Bob built up a strong accounting practice. In 1974, Bob began construction of his family's vacation home at Lake Cavanaugh, which he and Erlen made their full-time home in 1996.
Career and family were both important to Bob, so he was thrilled when his grandson, Mike Watne, completed his CPA certificate and joined the business in 2007. Bob officially retired from public accounting in 2015, but his legacy remains with a thriving family-operated public accounting practice.
When he wasn't focused on work, Bob loved adventure. He frequently took cruises and travelled all across the globe from Athens to Barbados and from Australia to his favorite Puerto Vallarta. He loved digging razor clams, and he jumped at any chance for a day at sea catching halibut or salmon, when he wasn't out in a dinghy on Lake Cavanaugh trawling for breakfast.
He liked to watch old westerns and classic war films, but James Bond was his favorite and he rarely missed a 007 opening night.
Bob was a hard worker, loved his wife and family, and was blessed with a lifetime of adventure. He will be deeply missed.
A small memorial service will be held at a later date yet to be determined.
If you would like more information, please contact a member of the family and they will provide details as they become available.
In lieu of flowers and such, the family asks that you honor Bob's spirit by taking a day to go out and have an adventure of your own.
You may offer your condolences and share memories of Bob to his family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, Washington.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.