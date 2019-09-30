|
March 28, 1930 -
September, 27, 2019
Bobby J. 'Bob' Martin, 89, a longtime resident of Sedro-Woolley, passed away on Friday, September, 27, 2019.
Bob was born on March 28, 1930 in Mounds, Oklahoma to Ezra and Mary Martin. In 1948 he married Iva Jean Stewart in Ceres, California. They had 5 children.
At age 18 he began his career in retail working for F.W. Woolworth until age 35. Then, Ben Franklin, and in 1972 he bought the Ben Franklin store in Sedro-Woolley, selling in 1975. He then worked for Vern Sims Ford in Sedro-Woolley, and Hinton GMC-Oldsmobile in Mount Vernon.
In 1987 Bob married Judy Kay Gronemyer. Together they owned and managed several rental properties. They also enjoyed many trips to Hawaii and going on cruises.
Cars were his passion! He bought his first car, a 1929 Model A Roadster, at age 15, buying, selling, and trading many makes and models over his lifetime.
Bob is survived by his wife, Judy Martin; three sons, Mike Martin, (Kayelynn), Greg Martin (Margaret), and Scott Martin; two daughters, Sheila Hendrick (Gary) and Tami Anderson (Steve); step-children, Ben Morgan (Evie), and Kim Mower (Randy); 20 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ezra and Mary Martin, and two sisters, Patsy Azevedo, and Nina Smith.
Graveside Services will be held at the Sedro-Woolley Union Cemetery on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 12:30 PM followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 PM at Inspire Church in Sedro-Woolley with Pastor Roger Jones officiating.
Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
Share memories of Bob and sign the online guest register at www.lemley chapel.com
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 1, 2019