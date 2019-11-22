|
December 9, 1943 -
November 12, 2019
Bonnie Jean VanPelt, 75, passed away at home Tuesday, November 12th, 2019 in Portland, Oregon.
She was a long-time resident of Skagit County, Washington until she went to live with family in December 2011.
She was born on December 9th, 1943 in Seattle, Washington to Roger C. Moore and Agatha (Johnson) Moore.
She was raised on the Warm Springs Reservation by her grandmother Isabell Palmer until she moved to Washington in the 1960's.
Bonnie lived life on her own terms, she loved the Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Mariners, motorcycles, horses, cows, penny machines, crime shows, food, dancing, and traveling.
She was an avid book reader, as you all know by her collection of numerous authors, with Nora Roberts being her biggest collection.
She loved her tapes, she had a collection of so many genres, but soul and country were her favorites that she would often have playing, fairly loud.
Bonnie worked milking cows in Mount Vernon, Washington, as a senior service case worker with Whatcom County Council of Aging in Bellingham, Washington during the 80's, a caregiver to close friends and family during the 90's, and finally retiring from Island Hospital as a CNA in Anacortes, Washington in 2008.
She is survived by her four daughters, Louetta "Toni/Etta" Bird (Anthony, Lona, and Jenny) and Tammie Felix (RaeAnn, Sarah, Kenneth, and Ashley), both of Portland, Oregon, Joanie Felix (Edward "Eddie" and Wyland) of Mount Vernon, Washington, and Tonya "Dude" Felix (Essence, Adrian, and Evangeline) of Conyers, Georgia; 19 great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents Roger and Agatha, grandmother Isabell, sister Stella Jean, daughter Selena, and son Dana.
A Repast will be held on Saturday, November 30th, 2019 at Casa de Dios Puerta del Cielo, 201 East Hazel Avenue, Burlington, Washington 98233 from 2 pm to 6 pm.
All arrangements and gifts of love should be sent in C/O Tonya Felix, 17316 SE Naegeli Dr., Apt #1, Portland, Oregon 97236.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 24, 2019