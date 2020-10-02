Bonny Jeanne Stevenson, age 86 of Mount Vernon, Washington, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2020 with her family by her side.
Bonny was born on February 2, 1934, in Byers, Colorado and moved to Anacortes, WA as a young child. On June 18, 1950, she married the love of her life Richard (Rich- Steve) Stevenson and moved to Mount Vernon, WA, where she resided until she passed away.
After they retired, they traveled for three years in their motorhome and then wintered in Mesa, Arizona for 26 years. They traveled to many foreign countries and loved taking cruises. They also visited all fifty states during their travels.
Bonnie was a very talented artist. She enjoyed oil painting, knitting and crocheting, making greeting cards and any other type of craft. She also taught crafts in Mesa, AZ as a snowbird.
She loved to camp and fish at Baker Lake with her family and she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Richard Stevenson; parents, Burnie Owens and Leona Hendrickson; brothers, Vernon Owens and JT Owens.
Bonny is survived by her brother John Edgar Owens; sons, Gordon (Ginny) Stevenson, Dale (Christy) Stevenson; daughter Judy (Tom) Carlson; grandchildren, Stephanie, Kindra, Nicole, Elise, Gordon and Gregory, along with 13 great-grandchildren and special friend Cindy Card.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Seattle Children's Hospital or your favorite charity.
Due to Covid-19 concerns there will be no funeral services. You may offer your condolences and share memories of Bonny to her family at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Kern Funeral Home.