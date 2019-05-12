Services Kern Funeral Home 1122 South 3rd Street Mount Vernon , WA 98273 (360) 336-2153 Resources More Obituaries for BOYD OMDAL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? BOYD NORRIS OMDAL

Boyd Omdal, a lifelong resident of Skagit Valley died peacefully in his own place with family close by on April 26, 2019.



Born in Mount Vernon, WA to Selma and Bovitz Omdal, he was one of seven children and was the youngest boy. He spent his youth, as well as his married life living in Bow-Edison, a place he always called home.



After graduating from Burlington-Edison High School he joined the Air Force and was assigned to RAF Chicksands in Bedford, England in the fall of 1952. This is where he met the love of his life Phyllis. After a year and a half of dating and dancing they became engaged and Boyd returned to the states to make plans for Phyllis to follow. After Phyllis traveled to the U.S. on the Queen Mary in the summer of 1955, Boyd and Phyllis were married September 30, 1955 in Sedro Woolley. They were able to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a gala of friends and family a few short months before Phyllis passed away in 2016.



After the service Boyd found a career with Texaco Refinery in Anacortes as an operator where he retired in 1992 after 34 years of dedication. He then became a sulfur consultant and travelled worldwide for a few years before he made his second retirement.



In the years to follow, Boyd and Phyllis enjoyed traveling to Arizona, camping locally, and in more recent years they enjoyed their vacation home in Birch Bay. In between the travels, Boyd loved his gardening and took pride in his yard which was always a showcase.



In younger days Boyd was an avid card player gathering weekly with the guys, and then later using his card knowledge to play and teach all the grandkids the game of Crib, where it was always the challenge- 'Who could beat Grandad'.



In later years as health slowed Boyd and Phyllis down, they enjoyed weekly routine drives to La Conner for fish and chips and made The Olive Garden a Saturday night ritual after Mass. Happy hour at the Eagles Club was a part of their social life and they enjoyed their friendships that were made there over the years.



Boyd's health declined after the passing of Phyllis and it became necessary to sell the home in Burlington in The Cedars community, where he and Phyllis had lived for 20 years. He moved to a retirement home in Stanwood to be close to his daughter. This was the first time he ever lived permanently outside of Skagit County, which he reminded his daughter about constantly. Boyd loved the social time and found a new 'local establishment' where he made friends with the boys at Amigos and enjoyed the companionship.



He enjoyed outings with his daughter Patti back to the valley and out and about, and always looked forward to visits from his son Tim, who came frequently to visit from Colorado.



More health issues complicated Boyd's life and he was forced to move again last year back to Mount Vernon to assisted living at Mountain Glen where he was the jokester. All the staff loved him and he was happy with his place and was able to spend his last hours there as he wished.



Boyd had a warm and generous heart with a great sense of humor and was dearly loved by his family and friends.



Preceding him in death are his parents, five siblings, his son in law Michael Wiemerslage and granddaughter Chelsea, as well as his beloved wife, Phyllis Omdal.



Survivors include, his daughter Patti Sands of Stanwood, son Tim (Cathy) of Colorado Springs, CO. Four grandchildren, Colin Sands (Alisa) of Conway, Jordyn Thayer (Chris) of Camano Island, Matthew Omdal (Kelsey) of Bellingham, Victoria Omdal of Colorado Springs, and four great-grandchildren, Sullivan Thayer, Aidan, Maren and Dylan Sands. He is also survived by one sister, Sharon Maasdam (Jerry) of Hillsboro, OR as well as many nieces and nephews.



A funeral mass for Boyd Omdal is scheduled to begin at 10:30AM, Monday, May 20 at St. Charles Catholic Church in Burlington. Interment will follow at Bow Cemetery.



A reception / celebration of life for Boyd will follow at the Burlington Eagles from 1:00PM until 4:00PM. Please come and share food and memories with the family and celebrate this wonderful man.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.



