October 14, 1930 -
January 11, 2020
Boyd W. Zimmerman passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Noonan, North Dakota to Edgar and Stella (Kjos) Zimmerman on October 14, 1930. The family moved to La Conner in 1936. Boyd graduated from La Conner High School in 1949.
Shortly after graduation he married Donna Green in 1951. They were married for sixty-eight years.
Donna preceded him in death in 2019.
Boyd began working at Zimmerman's Service Station in 1949. He worked with his Dad until his Dad retired, at which time he purchased the station in 1966 and worked until his retirement in 1992.
Boyd is survived by his two children, Bob and wife Joni Zimmerman of Mount Vernon and Susan Harris and husband Don of Shelton, WA. Boyd is also survived by four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; Bradley Zimmerman, wife Candace and daughter, Madison; Marcie Roland, husband, Brandon and daughters, Payton and Anorah; Shannon Olivas and husband, Tony and son, Alijah; and Craig Zimmerman and wife, Amy. Boyd loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved to have them come visit and always had a piece of candy ready for them.
Boyd enjoyed gardening, crabbing, and clam digging. He also enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, which was his favorite pastime in his later years.
Boyd was a member of the La Conner Volunteer Fire Department for thirty years and served as the chief from 1962-1969.
A family celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Memorials in memory of Boyd may be made to the La Conner Volunteer Firemen's Association, P.O. Box 400, La Conner, WA 98257 or Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Suite A, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.
Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral home of Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 18, 2020