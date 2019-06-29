Services Kern Funeral Home 1122 South 3rd Street Mount Vernon , WA 98273 (360) 336-2153 Resources More Obituaries for BRADLEY LENNING Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? BRADLEY JOHN LENNING

Bradley John Lenning passed away surrounded by family Monday, June 24, 2019, at Harborview Hospital in Seattle at the age of 59.



Brad was born on January 16th, 1960, to Charles "Bud" and Joanne Lenning. Brad was raised with his three siblings at the family farm, west of Mount Vernon.



After graduating from Mount Vernon High School, he attended Skagit Valley College and then Washington State University, graduating in 1983.



Brad was involved in farming all his life. After college, he started at Maple Wood Farm during harvest and quickly began doing everything from driving truck, operating spud harvesters to bringing the farm into the computer age we know today. Brad also took the reign of the Maple Wood "grain division" as that was his true farming passion, going back to the days of harvest with his dad, Bud. Through the years he wove in and out of so many people's lives who worked not only at the farm but were in the Skagit Valley agriculture community.



Brad had a variety of interests. He enjoyed photography throughout his life. Computer technology was a challenge he embraced. Brad managed the computers at the farm office and the family depended on him to solve all types of computer problems. In their younger years, his nieces and nephews eagerly anticipated the Christmas gift from Uncle Brad, which was always a new computer game.



From the time he was a child, Brad loved gardening. In recent years he started planting a garden at the farm alongside his work family that shared in his passion. An interest in weather forecasting led him to maintain a weather station and he could always be counted on to know the recent rainfall or the latest forecast. Football was another passion. He looked forward to watching the Seahawks and, of course, the WSU Cougars.



Brad was a treasured member of the family and friends. He will be missed beyond measure. Brad was a quiet presence in all our lives, always ready to help when needed.



He is survived by his mother, sister Leslie Jungquist and her husband Roger, brother Todd Lenning and sister Anne Spink and her husband Mike. His nieces and nephews are Riley Jungquist, Leanne Lehecka, Katy, Claire and Lydia Lenning, Charlie, Kyle and Amy Spink, as well as seven great-nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father Charles Lenning and infant niece, Laura Jungquist.



Funeral services will be held Monday, July 1, 2019, 3:00 PM, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in LaConner, WA.



Donations in Brad's memory can be sent to the Skagit County Historical Museum, PO Box 818, La Conner, WA 98273.



Arrangements are in the care of Kern Funeral Home.



