April 3, 1992 -
September 3, 2019
Brandon Arik Hendrix Danielson, 27, of Sedro-Woolley, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Brandon was born in Norfolk, Virginia on April 3, 1992 to Don Danielson and Erika Hendrix Danielson.
He was married to Elizabeth Lubanski on November 16, 2016.
Brandon graduated from State Street High school.
His hobbies included tattooing, graphic design, bonfires at Chuckanut, exploring the PNW, swimming, and anything involving art including painting, drawing, and wood burning. He loved studying Greek and Norwegian culture and always dreamed of going to Norway. He loved to make people laugh by wearing his banana suit everywhere.
Brandon lived for love. He would befriend anybody regardless of who they were, their past, or what they believed.
Brandon is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Danielson of Sedro-Woolley; parents, Don Danielson and Erika Hendrix Danielson of Sedro-Woolley; brother, Noah Danielson of Sedro-Woolley; Uncle Rob Danielson of Cleveland, TN; mother-in-law, Debbie Jensen of Sedro-Woolley; father-in-law, Joe Lubanski of Sedro-Woolley; aunt and uncle, Paula and Blair Mitchell of Marshfield, MO and his closest friend and honorary brother, Anthony Alaman of Sedro-Woolley.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Dallas Hendrix; maternal great-grandmother, Helen York; paternal grandparents, Robert George and Carolyn Danielson.
Memorial Services will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Lemley Chapel in Sedro-Woolley followed by a reception at Inspire Church in Sedro-Woolley.
Share your memories of Brandon by bringing a photo to give at the memorial and signing the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 10, 2019