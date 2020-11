Or Copy this URL to Share

Brent J. Bobb, Sr. age 55 left us to be with his Lord on Thursday, October 29, 2020.



Brent's service was held on Monday, November 2, 2020, 10:30 AM at the Swinomish Hats. Services concluded by Brent being laid to rest at the Swinomish Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home.

