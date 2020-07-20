1/1
BRET LYNN STAUTS
{ "" }
Bret Lynn Stauts, 57, passed away in his home on July 12, 2020, after a long battle with kidney cancer.

Bret was a supportive father and loyal husband and friend.

He is survived by his wife, Robin; His four sons: Chase, Garrit, Nolan, and Hudson; his parents, Janet (Blakely) Horen, Frank Stauts, his sister; Zoe (Stauts) Ward, and his nephews Cory and Tyler Smith.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, August 7, 11:30 am at Treasure Valley Worship Center, 50 W. Spicewood Dr., Meridian, Idaho.

Anyone who knew and loved Bret are welcome. In respect for current health regulations, the service will be held outside and conform to social distancing guidelines.

The complete obituary can be viewed by going to: https://www.allvalleycremation.com/obituaries/.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
