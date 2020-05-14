May 29, 1954 -

April 27, 2020



Brian Michael Orcutt was born May 29, 1954 in Wolf Lake, Indiana; the third child of Joseph Orcutt and Beulah Snell Orcutt. His death on April 27, 2020 followed a long illness.



Brian loved the Northwest and made it his home for many years.



He married Becky on January 17, 1997. The 23 years they spent together was a marriage of the best of friends. Brian was step-father to Ken, Danyell and William.



He worked for many years in the Skagit River Valley as a landscape contractor. In recent years Brian and Becky grew vegetables on their farm (Rocky Farm Foods) for farmers markets and local food banks.



Brian was always ready to lend a helping hand or tell a story about growing up in Indiana.



He was the beloved uncle of Keith, Tim, Cristina, Courtney and Ric. He leaves behind 2 sisters, Nancy and Patti and a brother Eric. His widow Becky has lost her best friend.



All of us who loved him will continue to hear his voice, miss his earthly presence and remember him as a good man.



A celebration of Brian's life will be announced at a later date.

