September 5, 1960-

September 21, 2020



Brian was born on September 5, 1960 at the Naval Air Station in Whidbey Island, WA.



He weighed anchor for his final voyage from this Earth on September 21, 2020.



He is survived by son, Nicholas of Dunedin, his parents, Rees and Connie, of Madeira Beach, his brother Jeffery, of Clearwater, and Bradley and sister-in-law April of Edgewater, Maryland.



At the age of 17, he graduated from Central High School in Elkhart Indiana. He was already an accomplished skier, water and snow, swimmer, draftsman, mechanic, and boater. Brian settled in Florida in 1983. Brian had a passion for boats and took pride in maintaining all his vessels. Brian lived aboard his last vessel which was his dream. He enjoyed his membership with The St. Petersburg Yacht Club.



Brian will always be remembered, loved, and live on in the hearts of many forever.



In lieu of gifts you may make donations to Suncoast Hospice or a charity of your choice.



A Celebration of Life to honor Brian Noren will be held at a later date.

