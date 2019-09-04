|
December 30, 1950 -
August 31, 2019
Longtime Anacortes resident Brian R. McKee passed away at Island Hospital on August 31, 2019 from cancer.
Brian was born to Don and Billie McKee at Seattle General Hospital on December 30, 1950.
The family lived in Seattle for another 3 years after which time they returned to Anacortes where both of Brian's parents were born and raised.
Brian lived the rest of his life in Anacortes and loved the town and its unique and beautiful natural surroundings as well as its vivid history.
Brian graduated from AHS in 1969 and worked at various jobs around town during his early adult years primarily in the salmon canneries. He began work for Sugiyo USA Inc. in 1995 and worked there for 17 years until his retirement in 2012.
In February 1974, his mother set him up on a blind date with a young lady from Ketchikan who was new to Anacortes, his loving wife to be, Kydie Smothers. They dated from that time until they married on May 13, 1977. They had been happily married ever since sharing many rich life-experiences.
For the past few years Brian and Kydie made Chandler's Square their home and loved that community very much.
Brian enjoyed many things in life but took greatest joy in his abiding faith in Jesus Christ and by extension, His wonderful creation in all of its forms.
He was an avid birdwatcher and wildlife enthusiast. He enjoyed whale-watching and annual upriver Bald Eagle watching trips each January with his cousin, Steve Demopoulos. He was an avid book reader in natural sciences, history and a multitude of other topics. He was also an old-movie buff especially old Cowboy movies.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents Don & Billie, his little sister Elaine McKee Ward and cousin Lynn Demopoulos.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kydie; his brothers and sisters-in-law: Tom & Pam McKee of Tulalip and Greg & Jennifer McKee of La Conner. He is also survived by several cousins and many nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved very much.
He is greatly missed already gone much too soon.
The McKee Family wishes to thank the staff of Island Hospital and staff of Chandler's Square for their diligent and loving care of Brian.
A Celebration of Life will be held 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Captain's Crossing, Chandler's Square in Anacortes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Northwest.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Sept. 5 to Sept. 11, 2019