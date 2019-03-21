October 20, 1939 -

March 19, 2019



Burrell James Cook, 79, a longtime Skagit County resident, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on March 19, 2019.



Burrell was born in Darrington, WA on October 20, 1939, the son of Eula & Letha (Hoxit) Cook. The family later moved to Skagit County and Burrell attended school in Hamilton and Sedro-Woolley.



Burrell worked in the logging industry in Alaska for several years and as an ironworker in Skagit & Whatcom counties. He, along with business partner Bruce Shelton operated "Skagit Shake" shake mill in Birdsview for many years.



Burrell was an avid hunter. He enjoyed hunting all around Washington with his hounds, for Elk in Idaho and Moose in Canada with his friends. He thoroughly enjoyed socializing with his family and friends as often as possible. He was also a longtime member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Burlington.



Burrell is survived by his children, Bill Cook and wife MaryAnn of Seattle, Laurie Cook of Las Vegas, NV and James Cook of Marysville; sisters, Ruby Hutson and husband Bill of Orange, TX and Alice Sitton of Sedro-Woolley; brother, Bill Cook and wife Debra of Sedro-Woolley; longtime companion Kathy Miller and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alfred Cook; son, Chris Cook and brother-in-law, Claude Sitton.



The Cook family extends a special heartfelt thank you to niece Kathy McCartor and her husband Jim for their loving care of Burrell over the past year.



A Graveside Service will be held at the Lyman Cemetery on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jay Buzbe officiating, followed by a Life Celebration fellowship at the Calvary Baptist Church in Burlington at 12:15 PM.



Memorials to the Calvary Baptist Church in Burrell's memory are suggested.



Arrangements are under direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.



Lemley Chapel Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 22, 2019