March 14, 1928 -
June 26, 2020
Burton Joseph Whelan, 92, of Burlington, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020.
Burt was born on March 14, 1928 to James and Louisa (Schumacher) Whelan in Bellingham, Washington.
Burt grew up in the Bow/Edison area and attended Burlington-Edison High School with the Class of 1947.
After serving in the Army, he worked at Everett Plywood and as a farm mechanic for various farmers in Skagit County. He was an avid elk and goose hunter.
Burt is survived by his wife, Bonnie of 60 years; daughter, Kellie Whelan (Terry Tollefson) of Everett; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Mary Ploeg, Claire Whelan, Rose Whelan, Lollie Thomas; one brother, Jim Whelan.
There will be no funeral services at this time.
Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
