CALVIN M. BUCK III
January 26, 1933 -
May 23, 2020

Calvin Buck was born January 26, 1933 in Sacramento, California to Hulda and Calvin Buck Jr.

He passed away peacefully at home of heart related issues in May 23, 2020.

After a short time working in the cannery industry, he began doing construction work. He then became a contractor and craftsman and spent the rest of his life doing what he loved Helping people complete what they visualized - from kitchens and baths to decks, fences, and even furniture. He developed a personal relationship with every job. His skills were well known, and he was in demand for his work until the time of his death.

He loved people and it showed in his great example of spiritual strength and unconditional love with which he touched many lives.

He was a gentle, caring, loving, man with a great respect and love of nature and reflective observer of life and people.

He was also well known for his love and support of his family and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, parents-in-law and 2 sons, Steven and Curtis, and a granddaughter, Jessicca.

He is survived by his loving wife, Claudia, of 53 years and his children, Calvin "Kip" (Faith), Cameron (Julie), Kathy (Clark), Kim (Steve), Cindi (Bill), and Kelle (Gene) as well as 23 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren. There were also many who "adopted" him as a "Dad".

Memorial services are pending and will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Hulbush Funeral Home, Burlington, WA.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hulbush Funeral Home - Burlington
281 S.Burlington Blvd.
Burlington, WA 98233
(360) 757-6055
