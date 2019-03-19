

Candace Marie Taylor (Sackman), 61, of Moses Lake, WA was suddenly called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 9, 2019.



She was born and raised in Skagit County, the younger daughter of Leroy and Mollie Sackman.



In 2000 Candy and her husband, Dale Taylor, became members of the Moses Lake Community when Candy joined the Stewart Title Company as Senior Escrow Officer.



An avid quilter, she opened Carriage House Quilting in 2010.



She was an active member at the First Baptist Church in Moses Lake and enjoyed traveling, boating, entertaining, serving others, her many friends and family and her beloved Poodles.



Candy was preceded in death by her husband Dale Taylor in 2016.



She is survived by her parents Leroy and Mollie Sackman of Burlington, sister Melonie Liening of Tacoma, nephews Jason Liening of Tacoma, Jared Liening of Electric City, Travis Liening of Coulee City, niece Hilary Liening of Tacoma, step-children Renee Taylor and Scott Taylor both of Mount Vernon, Stephanie Taylor of North Carolina and Brian Taylor of East Wenatchee, also two great-nephews, Aunt Betty Dewitt of Sedro-Woolley and many cousins.



A memorial will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Moses Lake, WA. All are welcome.



Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.



Burial will be at Union Cemetery, Sedro-Woolley, WA.



