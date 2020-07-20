June 4, 1954 -
July 6, 2020
Captain Mike "Jake" Jacobson passed away suddenly from non-Covid circumstances. Although he passed way too early, he had already packed into his life more adventures then most folks would experience in several lifetimes.
He led his life on his own terms and lived it to its fullest. Tallship Captain, shipwright, master-woodworker, mentor, instructor, father and brother, story-teller (some fairly tall), prankster and jokester, he was a true friend to all he met and we both mourn his passing and celebrate his exceptional life.
He traveled the globe during his exploits and had that unique ability to touch and connect with all he met.
He will return to the sea, his favored retreat, at several locations on the Washington and British Columbia coast in the near future.
Please share your memories at www.molesfarewelltibutes.com.