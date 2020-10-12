"Being confident of this, that he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus." - Philippians 1:6



Carl Stubbs, known affectionately to friends and loved ones as "Spike," was called home to heaven on October 9, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was born on May 22, 1933 in Spokane, WA. He grew up on Mercer Island and graduated from Bellevue High School, where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Marlene (nee Anderson).



Spike served in the U.S. Navy for two years before beginning his long-term career at IBM and Crowley Maritime. A Pacific Northwesterner to his core, he loved fishing, cheering on the Huskies, and boating the San Juan Islands with family and friends. Spike loved a good laugh. Whether he was dancing to Pete Fountain, hitting the links, or enjoying a cold Fat Tire, his quick wit and sense of humor were always present.



He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marlene, their four daughters Debbie (Frank), Sandy, Carla (Richard) and Cheryl, nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother Roberta, his father Carl Sr., his sister Shirley Kristiansen and his brother Jerry.



A memorial service will be held in 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Alzheimer's Association and Wild Fish Conservancy Northwest.

