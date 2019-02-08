February 24, 1929 -

February 1, 2019



Carl Edward Frantz, 89, of Anacortes, passed peacefully on February 1, 2019.



He was born on February 24, 1929 in Ballard, WA; the only son of Edward and Matilda (Fredrickson) Frantz. In 1939 the family moved to Anacortes, where Carl continued his schooling, graduating from Anacortes High School in 1947.



Upon graduation, having heard of job opportunities at a plywood mill in Oregon, Carl and a friend moved to Albany, OR. Soon after, Carl met his future wife, Annalee. They were married on November 11, 1950 and had three children.



Carl had many interests and hobbies. As a young person, he enjoyed snow skiing, ice skating and roller skating. Later as a young man, he learned water skiing and taught many family members and friends. He built and raced a small boat called, Pumpkin Seed on the Willamette River in Albany.



Carl had a very diverse work history during his adult life: - plywood worker, feed store owner, logger, salesman, laundry driver, farm store delivery, car salesman and refinery worker.



In 1963, Carl's father, an original stockholder in Anacortes Veneer Inc was to retire. So, Carl and Annalee moved the family to Anacortes, and Carl assumed his father's "working" shares in the mill. During this time, he also built the family home.



Carl was a life member of the Elks Lodge and was instrumental in re-establishing the Anacortes Sea Scouts organization, sponsored by the Elks. He continued actively involved with the Scouts for over 40 years. Carl was also a member of the Anacortes Lutheran Church, Vasa Lodge and Sons of Norway.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Annalee; grand-daughter, Molly Reisner and great-grandson: Baker St. George.



Carl is survived by daughter, Carol Frantz; sons: Karl and Edward Frantz; grandchildren: Kirsten Reisner, Heidi (Michael St. George), Lisa Laumbattus, Adam Frantz and Tiffany Frantz; great-grandchildren: Maddison, Kaida and Noah.



The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Caring Heart Adult Family Home in Anacortes, and also Hospice of the Northwest for their compassionate care.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of NW.



At Carl's request there will be no service.



Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., Anacortes, WA. Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Feb. 10 to Feb. 13, 2019