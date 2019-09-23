|
Carl Peter Oxwang passed away at Providence Everett Medical Center on September 8th 2019 surrounded by family and friends.
Carl is survived by his Daughter, Jaimie Oxwang; Son, Paul (Erin) Oxwang, Sister, Marlene (Leroy) Turpin; and Brother, Dennis (Sharon) Oxwang.
Carl took great enjoyment in doodling calculations of how he would split a big Lotto win amongst all his extended and close family and friends. His people were to him the true measure of his life and the way he lived every day. From the love of his parentsand siblings to school sports and government, a salesman at Alaskan Copper, playing slow pitch, marriage and fatherhood, to a well-respected and successful small business owner with many miles of concrete under his proud and honest feet.
Carl's solution to life...A place out of the rain, with a welcome mat a mile wide for his friends and family to eat, drink, and tell stories. An old farmhouse on the Snohomish River was Carl's sanctuary thanks to his friend Ray. A solid home base for fulfilling his lifelong passion of chasing Salmon and Steelhead all over the Northwest.
A Celebration of Dad's life is scheduled for Saturday, September 28th at the Ken Baxter Community Center, 514 Delta Ave in Marysville from 12-3pm.
Please bring your heavy heart, smiles, and stories for this Man that loved us, and that we all loved so much.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 24, 2019