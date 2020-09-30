Carla Jean Trosper, cherished mother and grandmother, age 68, passed away peacefully at home on September 17, 2020, with her family by her side.
Carla was born on January 24, 1952 in Riverton, Wyoming to Freda Burton and Robert Gepner. She was raised by her mom Freda and her dad Richard Dibble. Some of her fondest childhood memories were being on the ranch with her grandpa Don. Carla graduated from Riverton High School in 1970, where she was a cheerleader, member of the Thespian Club, and a Homecoming attendant.
She married her husband of 46 years, Ed Trosper, in February 1973, and shortly thereafter welcomed their first daughter Amy Trosper Williams. In 1974, the family moved to Casper, Wyoming where they later welcomed their second daughter, Holly Trosper Braaten in 1978. She was a devoted wife which involved lots of moving, lots of patience, and lots of car shows. While living in Wyoming Carla had many small jobs. She loved to wallpaper, worked at a doughnut shop and small retail shops. She loved spending time with her family, and life long friends as they were all close.
After moving to Mount Vernon WA in 1989, Carla began a job at Kids Stuff Toy Store that she would love for 23 years. It was there she met her dear friend, Bonnie, and loved seeing the generations of families pass through the store. In 2008, Carla started subbing in Special Education classes for Mount Vernon School District and then was hired on full-time in October 2010. Her work at both Little Mountain Elementary and Mount Baker Middle School was a source of great pleasure and pride for Carla. The students knew that Carla was always there for them and her no nonsense attitude, tempered with great care and concern for their welfare, assured all her students that she valued them and had extremely high regard for them. Her co-workers and friends always enjoyed bantering with Carla and sharing laughs about the antics of the day. Additionally, Carla worked at Children's Place and at the Children's Museum, both in the Cascade Mall. Carla's care and concern for her many friends was limitless. She meant the world to many people.
Carla was the hardest working woman you would ever know. She hated traveling and never got used to the big town scene, she really was a small town girl. She was on the go, non-stop working mostly, sitting was hard for her. She loved gardening, painting, and baking for her friends and family. Her garden was her most favorite place. She was a gifted seamstress who could tackle any sewing challenge sent her way. Family was everything to Carla. She was never more than a phone call away from her girls. She was the BEST mother one could ever have, she always put her kids first. She deeply adored her grandchildren! Whether having sleepovers for them, reading stories to them, planting flowers with them, or baking with them, she always knew exactly how to make them feel special. She folded thousands of loads of laundry over the years, for some reason she just couldn't walk by the piles. She was the mender of clothes, remover of stains, and solver of any problem. She was the safe place for all of the grandchildren. Mimi was her chosen name and without question, her favorite role in life! She will be missed beyond measure!
She is survived by her daughter, Amy Williams and her husband, Jeff Williams, and their two daughters, Haley and Madisen Williams; daughter, Holly Braaten and her spouse, Tom Braaten, and their four kids, Jacob, Zach, Rylee and Noah Braaten of Mount Vernon, WA. Her brother and sister in law Ann and Georg Trosper of Cody, WY. She is also survived by 5 siblings and multiple nieces and nephews. She leaves behind countless friends and co-workers with heavy hearts.
She is preceded in death by her husband Ed Trosper. Her mom and dad, Dick and Freda Dibble, her beloved grandfather, Don Burton, and her biological father, Robert Gepner, as well as many other loved ones.
Memorial luncheon will be held October 24th at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon, WA from 1:00-4:00 pm. Nothing formal at her request. Please write down and bring your favorite memories of Carla to share with her family. Opportunity to do so will also be available at memorial. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to National Down Syndrome Society at ndss.org
to support children and adults with special needs.
