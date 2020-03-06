|
|
December 2, 1955 -
March 2, 2020
Carla Marie Bray passed away March 2, 2020, after a long illness.
She is survived by her spouse, ElisaBeth F. Fairchild of Anacortes, WA, and their children: Mathew L. Bray of Rock Springs, GA, Scott L. Bray of Bremerton, WA, and Aleta Bray Critchley of Tucson, AZ and six grandchildren.
Carla was born December 2, 1955, in Boise, ID to Delmoe Lorin and Lorna Marie (Olsen) Cook.
Carla was an only child.
At the age of twelve, Carla suffered an injury that left her paralyzed for the remainder of her life.
After intensive rehabilitation, she was able to walk with the aid of forearm crutches.
Carla graduated from Capital High School in Boise, ID with honors in 1974. She attended Brigham Young University and Boise State University.
Carla received a certificate in keyboarding. She began work with the City of Anacortes on July 1, 1983, as a data entry operator and accounting clerk until her death. Carla loved her job and found great satisfaction in helping customers. Carla received the Mayor's Award of Merit and was recognized by the Mayor and the City Council in January 2019 for her then 35 years of public service.
Carla volunteered with Scouting and the Anacortes Arts Festival. She was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Funeral service under the care of Evans Funeral Chapel of Anacortes, for Carla will be held 11 am Saturday, March 14, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with Interment at Fernhill Cemetery followed by a Reception at the Church.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020