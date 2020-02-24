|
January 22, 1982 -
February 18, 2020
Carlos A. Rodriguez, Jr. "Carlitos" "Beaner", age 38, passed away surrounded by his family on February 18, 2020 at 10:45am at Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland, OR. He succumbed to the complications of the H1N1 flu virus.
Carlos was born on January 22, 1982 in Gardena, California. Carlos was the son of Carlos Rodriguez Sr. and Rosemary Jarrells.
He moved to Sedro-Woolley, WA when he was a young child and was raised by his father, Carlos Sr. He attended Skagit Adventist School in Burlington for his Elementary years. He then attended Auburn Adventist Academy where he graduated High School. He did attend Walla Walla University for some college but did not complete.
Carlos met his wife at Auburn Academy their Junior year. They were married on April 10, 2004 in Touchet, WA at the home of Natalie's grandparents. They lived together with their two children, Carlos Rodriguez III (age 15) and Thalia Rodriguez (age 11) in Sedro-Woolley.
Carlos was a strong, funny, loving, compassionate man. He loved baseball, soccer and most sports in general. He collected baseball and hobby cards, played video games and was a Pokémon Go enthusiast and played together as a family. He loved comedy movies and stand up. But most of all, he loved spending time with his children and his wife.
Carlos' occupation was a Union Laborer for local 242 in Seattle, WA. He was employed with Skanska and loved working on their special projects team such as Safeco / T-Mobile Park.
Carlos is survived by his wife of 16 years, Natalie N. Rodriguez; children, Carlos Rodriguez III and Thalia M. Rodriguez; father, Carlos Rodriguez Sr. (Rosalba Rodriguez); mother; Rosemary Jarrells (Jim Jarrells); brother, Jesse Rodriguez; sisters, Angelica Metcalf, Sarah Rodriguez and Jannette Rodriguez; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles and grandparents.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jesus Rodriguez; uncle, Jesus "Chuy" Rodriguez Jr.; father-in-law, John G. Cortinas; grandfather of wife, Otilo Delgado; grandfather of wife, Michael P. Cortinas and grandmother of wife, Emma Cortinas.
A Memorial Service for Carlos will be held on March 14, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the North Cascade Seventh Day Adventist Church in Burlington, WA.
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 1, 2020