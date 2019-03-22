November 15, 1962 -

Carol Ann Anthony, 56, a longtime Skagit Valley resident, passed away March 19, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Bellingham.



Born in the Skagit Valley on November 15, 1962 to Richard and Sharon (Armey) Anthony, she was raised in Sedro-Woolley and graduated from SWHS in 1981 where she'd been an active as a cheerleader. Carol also attended classes at Skagit Valley College and UNLV, and was a licensed massage therapist for many years in Las Vegas and the Skagit Valley.



She will be remembered for her sense of humor, kindness, beauty, warmth, and empathy.



A devout Catholic open to all expressions of faith, Carol was a deacon with Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Sedro-Woolley. She enjoyed gardening, excelled at cooking and baking, and was an avid reader and collector of books. She loved all animals, and animals were remarkably drawn to her and at ease in her presence. She loved rural life in the beautiful Skagit Valley and all that it offered. She loved the ocean and the beach, and loved to spend time with her granddaughter there.



Carol is survived by sons, John Michael Roberson, Jr. and Brandon Anthony of Burlington; daughter, Jennifer Stilley and husband, Brad and their daughter Madeline of San Diego, CA; mother, Sharon Anthony of Burlington; father and stepmother, Richard and Penny Anthony of Clarkston, WA; "little" brother, Michael Dean Anthony of Tucson, AZ; step-sisters, Michelle Roth of Prosser, WA and Robyn Bonner of Pierce, ID and their families; former husband John Roberson, Sr. of Tacoma, WA; former partner Sean Minahan of Rancho Viejo, TX; great-aunt, Joyce Johnson of Mount Vernon; lifelong friends Scott Stephens and Amanda Brown, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



She was preceded in death by step-mother, Rebecca Anthony of Clarkston, WA; by her beloved grandparents William L. (Lewis) and Esther E. (Margaret) Armey of Sedro-Woolley and Charles and Helen Anthony of Mount Vernon; aunt, Evelyn Armey; aunts and uncles, Gladys and Ron Smith and LaVonne and Albert Hodgin; great-aunt, Gladys Smith; great-uncle, Frank Jay and cousins, Cheryl Jay, A.J. Armey and Jerry Armey.



A gathering in celebration of Carol's life will be held this summer and announced in the coming weeks.



Memorials in Carol's honor are suggested to a charity of choice.



Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lemley Chapel in Sedro-Woolley.



