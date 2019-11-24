|
January 7, 1931 -
November 19, 2019
Carol Janet Rothrock Pearson, 88, of Mount Vernon, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Seattle.
Carol was born on January 7, 1931 in Mount Vernon, WA to Ernest and Flora Rothrock. She was raised on 6th street in downtown Mount Vernon before moving with the family to a farm on Dunbar Road in West Mount Vernon. Carol graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1949. After high school she went to work for Sears where she was employed for 25 years as a bookkeeper.
Carol married Henning "Gene" Pearson on June 29, 1962 in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho. Together they owned Skagit Precast, manufacturing septic tanks and other concrete items.
They lived on Camano Island many years before moving back to the Skagit Valley. Upon retirement, Carol and Gene spent many winters in Yuma, AZ.
Carol was a member of the Camano Island Quilters Guild. She was an avid quilter and did all types of needlework. In her later years, she enjoyed spending precious time with her young great-grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her daughter, Karen Baye of Mount Vernon; daughter- in-law, Ginger Pearson of Goldendale; granddaughter, Amy Hernandez of Renton; grandson, Jon Pearson of Ellensburg; great-grandchildren; Carol Ann Peterson, Damon Hoyt, Cassidy Pearson, twins Kendra Pearson and Samantha Pearson, Karina Hernandez, Antonia Hernandez; sister-in-law, Myra Rothrock; niece, Judy (John) Tesarik and their children Chad and Chris; Laura (Bob) Williams and their children Courtney, Andrea and Evan, and nephew Steve (Brenda) Rothrock and their children Jillian and Steve; great-great- niece and nephews, Baylie and Sydney Tesarik, Ellie and Daniel Williams, Noah Rochelle, Kaden and Oliver Rothrock.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband Gene, in February 2018; her parents, Ernest and Flora Rothrock; her brothers Robert (Mary), Ralph (Vera), and Donald Rothrock; son, Kenneth Pearson; son-in-law, Mark Peterson; granddaughter, Heather Peterson, and nephew, Roy Rothrock.
At her request, no memorial services will be held.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 24, 2019