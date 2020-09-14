May 12, 1933 -
September 12, 2020
Carol Jean Handy, age 87, a longtime resident of Sedro-Woolley, passed away September 12, 2020.
She was born May 12, 1933 in Bellingham, Washington to Thomas and Laura (Martin) Betts.
Carol graduated from Baker High School and beauty school at the same time, later working as a beautician.
Carol is survived by her children, Sharon (Bruce) Fox, Richard Handy and Tom Handy; grandchildren, Lynn (Norm) Sagert and April Johnson; great-grandchildren, Trevor, Alicia, Jordan, Michaela, Christopher and Rebecca.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Richard Handy in 1967 and George Handy in 2009; daughter, Patricia Fant in 2020.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00, Monday, September 21, 2020 at Union Cemetery, with Pastor Jim Cannon presiding.
