October 13, 1929 -

May 25, 2019



Carol Jean Helgeson, 89 a lifelong Skagit Valley resident, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Sedro-Woolley.



Carol was born in Hamilton, WA on October 13, 1929, the daughter of Carroll and Anna (Shular) Biggerstaff.



She attended grade school in Concrete until moving to Sedro-Woolley where she graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School with the class of 1948.



Carol worked as a bookkeeper for Columbia Valley Lumber for a short time until she began a long career as the bookkeeper for Copeland Lumber in Burlington, working for them for over 35 years.



In 1953 Carol married Kenneth Helgeson and together they raised four children, and even then Carol found time to sew, quilt and tend to a garden.



Carol is survived by her children, Roger Helgeson and companion Karen Melich of Burlington, Sandra Ruddell and companion Tom Magin of Burlington, and Kevin Helgeson of Sedro-Woolley; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken in 2017; a daughter, Shirley Husscasson in 2009; an infant brother, Jack Biggerstaff and infant sister Shirley Biggerstaff.



Graveside Services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Forest Park Cemetery in Concrete.



Arrangements are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.



Share memories of Carol and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com



Lemley Chapel Published in Skagit Valley Herald on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary