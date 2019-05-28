Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL HELGESON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL JEAN HELGESON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CAROL JEAN HELGESON Obituary
October 13, 1929 -
May 25, 2019

Carol Jean Helgeson, 89 a lifelong Skagit Valley resident, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Sedro-Woolley.

Carol was born in Hamilton, WA on October 13, 1929, the daughter of Carroll and Anna (Shular) Biggerstaff.

She attended grade school in Concrete until moving to Sedro-Woolley where she graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School with the class of 1948.

Carol worked as a bookkeeper for Columbia Valley Lumber for a short time until she began a long career as the bookkeeper for Copeland Lumber in Burlington, working for them for over 35 years.

In 1953 Carol married Kenneth Helgeson and together they raised four children, and even then Carol found time to sew, quilt and tend to a garden.

Carol is survived by her children, Roger Helgeson and companion Karen Melich of Burlington, Sandra Ruddell and companion Tom Magin of Burlington, and Kevin Helgeson of Sedro-Woolley; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken in 2017; a daughter, Shirley Husscasson in 2009; an infant brother, Jack Biggerstaff and infant sister Shirley Biggerstaff.

Graveside Services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Forest Park Cemetery in Concrete.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.

Share memories of Carol and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com

Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now