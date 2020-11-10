1/1
CAROL LOU BEACH
Carol Beach, age 78, was born on Feb. 4, 1942 in Chicago, IL. She had recently moved to Wenatchee, WA where she died peacefully on Oct. 22, 2020.

Carol lived most of her life in Oregon where she primarily worked as a correctional officer before buying and operating a tavern, the Front Street Station, in Salem, OR. In 2009, Carol moved to Anacortes then on to Wenatchee this spring. She made many friends while in Anacortes where she enjoyed the programs offered through the Senior Center and the Newcomer¡Çs Club.

Carol is survived by her sons, Dale Weideman of Pacifica, CA and Wenatchee, WA and his wife, Joan with their two sons Eric and Kyle. Another son, Wayne Weideman and his wife Liz, live in Anacortes. She is also survived by her older brother Dave Beach who lives in Lebanon, OR and his two sons and two daughters and their children.

A Celebration of Life with family and friends will be held in Anacortes at a later date. Your fond remembrance of her is preferred over flowers or other donations.

Published in Anacortes American from Nov. 10 to Nov. 18, 2020.
