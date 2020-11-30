1/1
CAROL WEAVER-WILKOM
Carol Weaver-Wilkom passed away peacefully at home on November 26, 2020. She was 82 years old.

She was born and raised in Franklinville, New York to Albert and Ethel Randall. She was a long time Anacortes resident along with her husband, Bob and their beloved dog, Sadie.

She leaves behind her three children, Pamm Ragan, Tammy Renick and Randy Hiett, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren as well as stepchildren and their families and two brothers, Doug Randall (deceased) and Gary Randall and several nieces and nephews.

She enjoyed gardening and collecting antiques.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Published in Anacortes American from Nov. 30 to Dec. 9, 2020.
