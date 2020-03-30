|
|
March 27, 1939 -
March 27, 2020
Carole Rae Woodmansee (Dean) 81, a long-time resident of Mount Vernon passed away suddenly from complications from the COVID-19 VIRUS in Mount Vernon, WA on her 81st birthday March 27, 2020.
She was born in Centralia, WA on March 27, 1939 to Harry M. and Billie Jean Dean.
As a child, she lived in Centralia, WA, Portland, OR, and Bothell, WA before settling in Sedro-Woolley, WA.
She graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School with the class of 1957, where she began her love of music singing in a trio with high school friends, Judy Hoyt and Bonnie Henry.
She married her one and only true love Elmo James (Jim) Woodmansee on June 8, 1957 in Sedro-Woolley, WA.
During their time in Sedro-Woolley their two oldest children were born. They moved to Bellingham, WA for a brief time before relocating to California where her husband Jim took a job. During this time their third and fourth children were born.
While living in California, Carole directed many choirs and was a worship leader. At one time she was directing 4 different choirs at her church "Reseda Foursquare" located in Reseda, CA.
In 1977, she and Jim packed up and moved home to Washington with all four children in tow.
She continued her love of music while directing choirs and leading worship at Viewcrest Assembly of God and Central Valley Assembly of God. She also taught music at Viewcrest Christian school for many years. From 1992 to 2007, she directed Music Camp for kids where many kids were impacted by the message of hope in Christ. Carole's music ministry spanned from the early 1970's to early 2000's.
Carole joined the Skagit Valley Chorale where she spent many hours practicing and performing with the Chorale.
Carole spent many years participating and leading bible studies throughout her life including, most recently, Bible Study Fellowship (BSF).
Carole attended Radius Church in Mount Vernon, WA where she was a life group leader and a member of the prayer team.
Up until her illness, Carole cherished her time teaching piano lessons - her students were very special to her.
She was particularly proud of the fact that she worked part time at BYK Construction, Inc. for her grandsons, Paul and Tim Woodmansee.
She is survived by her brother Bob Dean (Connie) of Camas, WA, her sister Susan Moon (Jim) of Mount Vernon, WA, sister-in-law Laura Dean. Her children, Linda Holeman (Ron), Joe Woodmansee (Kim), Bonnie Dawson (Mark), and Wendy Jensen (Tom) all of Mount Vernon WA. (16) Grandchildren Julia Davenport (Jimmie), Jennifer Hall (Wil), Paul Woodmansee (LeAnn), Tim Woodmansee (Lexie), David Woodmansee, Amy Egbert (Brandon), Bobby Jensen (Brooke), Zachary Jensen (Madison), Lindsey Olivarez (Tim), Joey Dawson, Sara Woodmansee, Jacob Woodmansee, Scott Jensen (Jennifer), Steven Jensen, Seth Jensen and Skyler Jensen. 25 great-grandchildren 2 of which are due in April. She is also survived by brother-in-law Lynden Woodmansee, sister-in-law Stella Marsh and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 46 years Jim Woodmansee, brother Thomas L. Dean, sister Peggy J. Aiello and sister-in-law Barbara Dean.
Carole impacted many lives during her life and was considered "Grandma Carole" to so many.
She enjoyed gardening, reading her Bible and taking trips with her family. Carole loved her family and her favorite thing was to spend time at church, with her family and her many friends.
In honor and memoriam to Carole, the family would request that her many friends and family pray continually for the many families, patients, nurses, doctors, first responders and hospital workers affected by this pandemic.
The family suggests memorials may be given to Radius Church in Mount Vernon, WA.
Carole simply loved life, loved people and loved her Lord and Savior Jesus.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 31, 2020