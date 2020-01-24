|
February 8, 1946 -
December 6, 2019
Carolyn (Anderson) Geisendorf passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 6, 2019.
Carolyn was born on February 8, 1946 in Mount Vernon. After graduating from MVHS, Carolyn moved to Seattle to attend school and worked in the financial industry for several years. Carolyn return to Mount Vernon and in March 1973 married Roger Geisendorf. Their two sons, John and Paul were born in May 1975.
Carolyn and Roger lived for many years in Sedro-Woolley raising their sons and both were avid gardeners. The family enjoyed many outdoor activities including camping, fishing and exploring the great outdoors. They hosted many family picnics and BBQs at their home. After their sons started school Carolyn returned to work and over the next 30 years worked in the health care financial industry and retired from Skagit Radiology several years ago.
Carolyn loved doing needlework and there are many needlepoint and cross stitch pictures on her walls. She was an excellent knitter and made many beautiful sweaters and afghans. Carolyn enjoyed reading, gardening and watching the hummingbirds at her feeders. Carolyn was also quite the craftsman and did many construction and finishing projects remodeling her house in Mount Vernon over the past 15 years.
Carolyn is survived by her sons, John and Paul (Rebecca) Geisendorf and grandchildren Roger, Tyler and Brooklynn; sisters Helen (Duane) Suthers, Linda (Albert) Lyon, Nancy (Edd) Adams, Evelyn Venesky and brothers Norman and Mark (Julie) Anderson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Carolyn was preceded in death in 1992 by her beloved husband Roger; parents Norris and Borghild Anderson; brothers Donald and Lee Anderson and sister Joyce Suthers.
The family will have a private ceremony at Hawthorne Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 26, 2020