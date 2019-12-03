Home

Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
CAROLYN HOWSON
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
415 18 th St
Mount Vernon, WA
CAROLYN HOWSON


1925 - 2019
CAROLYN HOWSON Obituary
September 20, 1925 -
November 26, 2019

Carolyn Howson, 94, of Mount Vernon, WA passed away peacefully on November 26, 2019 shortly after a view of the water that she loved so much.

She was born on September 20, 1925 in Everett, WA to Frank and Marjory Howard.

Carolyn lived in Stanwood with her family until they moved to Mount Vernon. She attended schools in Mount Vernon and was a cheerleader at MVHS. That is where she met her future husband, the quarterback, Roger Howson. After graduation Roger enlisted and the two were married in November and their adventure began.

The first son Richard was born in 1946, followed by David, Douglas, Lucinda, and Donn in 1954. Thus began the job of raising 5 children. For a break, she started working at Skagit Valley Hospital in 1960.
She retired from the hospital and began her traveling career. She and Roger enjoyed many trips and cruises together. After Roger passed her wanderlust took her to many countries. At the age of 80 her goal was to swim a mile, which she accomplished as well as taking a walking tour of England.

Carolyn had an active social life and was a member of many bridge clubs, book clubs and mah-jongg groups. She was a lifelong Episcopalian (her grandfather was Reverend Eldred) and she devoted many hours of service over the years. From singing in the choir, kitchen duty, ironing linens, organizing Martha Guild, she was there.

She was preceded in death by husband Roger, son Donn, sisters Mary Elizabeth and Francis and brother Jack.

Carolyn is survived by her 4 children, 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 415 18th St., Mount Vernon, WA on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1:00pm.

Donations can be made in Carolyn's name to St. Paul's Church or Seattle Children's Hospital.

Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
