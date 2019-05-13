April 5, 1951 -

Carolyn Louisa Krause, 68, of Anacortes, passed surrounded by her loving family on April 30th, 2019.



She was born on April 5th, 1951 in Caldwell, ID to Ian and Gladys Nicol. Her family moved to California before eventually settling in Anacortes, WA. Carolyn graduated from Anacortes High School and attended Skagit Valley College.



After leaving college, she got her real estate broker's license, the youngest broker in the state at that time. Carolyn started a picture framing business, Anaco Picture Framing, and worked at Tesoro Credit Union for 20 years.



Carolyn met her husband and best friend of 47 years, Phil Krause, on a blind date. Her family was everything to her and she was always there if needed, offering her love and support to her family. She could always be found in the bleachers cheering her children and then grandchildren on as they participated in sports. Carolyn also loved spending time at their cabin on Day Creek with family and friends.



Carolyn and Phil loved to travel together with their 5th wheel trailer seeing new country with Carolyn as the navigator. She started bowling this year after a long time away from it. She enjoyed spending time talking with the women and their lunch dates.



Carolyn enjoyed decorating for any occasion and looking at antiques when they traveled. She loved starting on a new project or remodel and was right there working with everyone, and always willing to help anyone.



Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and sister.



She is survived by her husband; Phillip children: Brandon Krause, Nicole Schmidt; grandchildren: Haley Schmidt and Garret Krause; Brothers: Dave and Leonard Nicol.



The family of Carolyn wishes to thank you for all the loving support from the community, friends and family.



Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from May 15 to May 19, 2019