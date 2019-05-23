Meatloaf in Heaven?? Carolyn Pechelunas, 90, found out when she passed May 1, 2019 from pneumonia.



Survived by daughters, Carolyn Miller of Bellevue and Cathy Pechelunas (Seattle); four grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 2+ great-great-grandchildren; one brother, and numerous relatives and friends, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy Lee Graham from Seattle; grandson, Jason Graham of Mount Vernon; and parents, Earl and Hazel Engstrom.



She was formerly married to George Pechelunas and briefly to Clint Stacey of the pop group, The Inkspots.



Carolyn was a ski wear designer who travelled the world. After "retiring" she bought a church across from the MVPO to open "The Blue Owl", fulfilling a cherished life dream to serve up her "delectable edibles".



A staunch Republican, she started one of the nation's first "Rush Rooms" there, and loved Donald Trump. She lived 'til 90 to see what he'd do next!



Raised in the South, Carolyn despised the evils, injustice, and ignorance of racism. Racial slurs were never uttered in her household, NOR her children's.



Her family adorned her new home at Serenity Home Care in Bellevue with blue-and-white treasures, a sweet, familiar "nest" to spend her last year, with Fox News on the TV almost 24/7! Staff greeted her each morning with a great big smile and, "GOOD MORNING, MY BEAUTY!"



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Carolyn "Joy" Miller to fund air fare for out-of-state family to attend an October memorial gathering: 16626 NE 19th Pl., Bellevue 98008; 206-402-2559. Add your memories at www.cascadememorial.com. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary