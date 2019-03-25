May 23, 1934 -

Carrie Lorene Crane graduated to Heaven on March 15, 2019.



She was born in Franklin, North Carolina on May 23, 1934 to John M. Morgan and Mary E (Scott) Morgan. She had 4 older siblings and 5 younger siblings, all born in the Franklin, North Carolina.



She married Clyde William Cope in 1951 and the newlyweds moved to Darrington, WA to begin their lives together in the timber industry. Carrie and Clyde had 3 sons, Johnny R. Cope, Jerry W. Cope and Michael C. Cope. Carrie moved to Texas for a few years, where she obtained her GED in 1987, and worked as a home care specialist. Carrie was married to Howard L. Crane, in July 1994, until his death in 1997. In 1998 Carrie and her youngest son, Michael moved to Mount Vernon, where they lived until her passing on March 15th.



Carrie enjoyed going for walks, drives in the country and going to visit her second son, Jerry, who lives at Delta Rehabilitation in Snohomish, WA. She loved her family and enjoyed their visits with her.



She was preceded in death by her husbands, Clyde Cope and Howard Crane, 8 of her siblings, and 1 granddaughter, Sarah Lynn Stratton.



She is survived by her 3 sons, Johnny and his wife, Jo Marie Cope, Jerry and Michael and her youngest sibling, Roger Morgan, his wife, Ada Mae, and family, numerous nieces and nephews, along with 6 grandchildren, Angel, Angela, Starla, Melissa, John Jr and Andrew, and 15 great-grandchildren, Kourtni, George, Trystin, Natalia, Reahn, Piper, Travis, Chelsea, Haylee, Tayler, Pixie, Reighn, Weston, Sarah and Robert.



Her love and compassion will be greatly missed. We all look forward to seeing you again Carrie Lorene Crane!



A Celebration of Life will be held in Carrie's honor on March 30, 2019 between 12-3pm at the home of Johnny and Jo Marie Cope.



A Celebration of Life will be held in Carrie's honor on March 30, 2019 between 12-3pm at the home of Johnny and Jo Marie Cope.

For further information, please call: 360-770-0530. Thank you!