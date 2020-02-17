|
June 6, 1955 -
February 12, 2020
On February 12, 2020, Carter David Lahrmann passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Seattle, WA.
Carter was born on June 6, 1955 in Mount Vernon, WA to Fred and Beverly Lahrmann.
He is survived by his daughter Alyssa and her mother Teresa (Tess) Lahrmann, brother Lee and his wife Lynn, his two nieces, Sarah Lahrmann, Erica Lane and her husband Jason. Carter also leaves behind his extended family and many close friends and work associates.
Carter was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Beverly, grandparents Will and Ida Lahrmann, Ed and Marion Cassel and many aunts and uncles.
Carter was a skilled machinist/fabricator/welder and has owned his own business in Conway for many years. He started his trade at Coolidge Propeller as an apprentice in Seattle and he went on to work at Western Gear in Everett where he became a Journeyman. He worked a number of years for Edco in Mount Vernon before starting up his own business CL Projects. He had many, many projects for Pacific Mariner and other boat building companies.
He enjoyed being on the Teaching Advisory Board at Bellingham Technical Institute for several years.
Thank you to the Conway neighborhood and Carter's friends and family during this difficult time. He will be greatly missed.
A Memorial gathering will be held at The Muse in Conway, just south of the fire station March 15, 2020 from 1PM to 4PM.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 18, 2020