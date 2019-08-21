|
July 10, 1990 -
August 4, 2019
Casey Colton Dillard, 29-years-old, passed away on August 4th, 2019 at his home in Sedro Woolley, Washington.
He is survived by his 5 children, Hayden Loren (10), Mayci-Jo (7), Malaki Jonathan (4), Alexis Ann (3), and Olivia Gene (5 months).
Casey was born in Wenatchee, Washington at Central Valley Hospital on July 10th, 1990. His Father Todd Dillard and Mother Marcie Ann were overjoyed to have a boy, after having Casey's two sisters, Celia and Carisa. The Family of 5 moved to Tonasket Washington, were Casey gained his brother, Jackson.
Casey's family lived in a small log cabin on 50-acres in Tonasket. This is where Casey fell in love with everything outdoors. During his childhood he hunted, fished and loved any new adventure within the wilderness. As a father, he shared this love of the outdoors with his children.
Casey's work ethic was notable from a very young age. This followed him into adulthood, and he obtained a career as a welder. At the time of his passing he was employed at Janicki Industries in Sedro-Woolley, Washington, where he was loved by many.
He loved his family, friends, and children with a fierceness that no one doubted. His time here on earth came to an end too soon, but his love will stay behind; never going unnoticed, never being forgotten.
Rest easy baby brother.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Aug. 25, 2019